    Raising awareness one event at a time: Tripler Army Medical Center Soldiers participate in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) event. [Image 7 of 15]

    Raising awareness one event at a time: Tripler Army Medical Center Soldiers participate in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) event.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers from Tripler Army Medical Center were up bright and early this week to participate in a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) event hosted by Tripler’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team.

    The Soldiers were quizzed on their SAAPM knowledge while completing a series of 10 different exercises. Answering the questions right provided each team with positive scores, while answering the question incorrectly resulted in Soldiers doing lunges and bear crawls in between stations.

    #SAAPM #ArmyStrong

