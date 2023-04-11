Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moto Day

    Moto Day

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman chats with a veteran about bikes at the 13th annual motorcycle safety day event April 14 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Required motorcycle safety briefings were provided for the more than 500 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 7748572
    VIRIN: 230414-F-oc707-0506
    Resolution: 3000x2042
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moto Day [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    protection
    motorcycle
    safety
    bike
    eglin

