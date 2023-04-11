An Airman hangs out on his bike prior to the 13th annual motorcycle safety day event April 14 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Required motorcycle safety briefings were provided for the more than 500 attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Date Taken: 04.14.2023