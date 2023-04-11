Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year

    NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Personnel Command

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Anthony Calvo was recently selected as Navy Personnel Command’s 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year, April 12, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 7748425
    VIRIN: 230209-N-IE405-007
    Resolution: 2136x2991
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT