Personnel Specialist 1st Class Anthony Calvo was recently selected as Navy Personnel Command’s 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year, April 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 09:14
|Photo ID:
|7748425
|VIRIN:
|230209-N-IE405-007
|Resolution:
|2136x2991
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPC Selects 2022 Enterprise Sailor of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT