820 BDG heavy weapons training

An Airman from the 822 Base Defense Squadron operates a MK19 grenade launcher during heavy weapons training, Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 20 2023. The Airmen qualified on heavy weapons enabling them to assume Immediate Response Force status. They fired a variety of weapons including M249, AT4s and the M24 during the Advanced Designated Marksmen course. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis)

Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US