    820 BDG heavy weapons training [Image 17 of 19]

    820 BDG heavy weapons training

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 822 Base Defense Squadron operate a MK19 grenade launcher during heavy weapons training, Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 20 2023. The Airmen qualified on heavy weapons enabling them to assume Immediate Response Force status. They fired a variety of weapons including M249, AT4s and the M24 during the Advanced Designated Marksmen course. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 7748381
    VIRIN: 230220-F-FJ317-017
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

