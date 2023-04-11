Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Battalion bilateral jungle survival training

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Force Reconnaissance Group, defeather a chicken as part of jungle survival training during Balikatan 23 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Philippines, April 14, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

