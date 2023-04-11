Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Battalion bilateral jungle survival training [Image 5 of 12]

    Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Battalion bilateral jungle survival training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Philippine Marines with Force Reconnaissance Group teach jungle survival techniques to U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division during Balikatan 23 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Philippines, April 14, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 09:23
    This work, Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Battalion bilateral jungle survival training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

