230418-N-SK738-2078 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), treat a Sailor with a simulated injury during a mass casualty drill, April 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 06:44 Photo ID: 7748219 VIRIN: 230418-N-SK738-2078 Resolution: 5444x3889 Size: 808.9 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.