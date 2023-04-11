Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 10]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230418-N-SK738-2033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sierra Tjader, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Victor Mobley, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), treat a Sailor with a simulated injury during a mass casualty drill, April 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 06:44
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

