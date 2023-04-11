USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230418-N-OX847-1148 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) carry a simulated casualty to medical during a mass casualty drill, April 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

