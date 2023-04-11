SAPR PT Challenge

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) – Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), center, leads a physical training challenge set up by the Anchorage Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team to raise awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 17, 2023. The Department of Defense observes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

