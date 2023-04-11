Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR PT Challenge

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) – Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), center, leads a physical training challenge set up by the Anchorage Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team to raise awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 17, 2023. The Department of Defense observes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    USS Anchorage
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    LPD 23

