Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA [Image 2 of 5]

    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, Deputy Commanding General of Support of V Corps, takes a tour with Capt. Eric Murbach, commander of 287th Military Police Company, during a visit to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, April 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Thombleson met with leaders and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. V Corps provides base support services to tenant and support units that work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7748098
    VIRIN: 230412-A-GF428-002
    Resolution: 4865x3243
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patience Gbedema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA
    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA
    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA
    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA
    V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT