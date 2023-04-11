U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, Deputy Commanding General of Support of V Corps, takes a tour with Capt. Eric Murbach, commander of 287th Military Police Company, during a visit to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, April 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Thombleson met with leaders and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. V Corps provides base support services to tenant and support units that work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7748098
|VIRIN:
|230412-A-GF428-002
|Resolution:
|4865x3243
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patience Gbedema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT