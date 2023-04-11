V Corps Deputy Commanding General visits DPTA

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, Deputy Commanding General of Support of V Corps, interacts with Lt. Col. Andrew Sergent, battalion commander of 89th Military Police Brigade, during a visit to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, April 12, 2023. Maj. Gen. Thombleson met with leaders and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. V Corps provides base support services to tenant and support units that work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema)

