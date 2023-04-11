SAPR office hosts SAAPM open house

Sukie White, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response victim advocate specialist, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikhail Gordon, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron volunteer victim advocate, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 11, 2023. April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month and this year’s theme is “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea J. Caballero)

