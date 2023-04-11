Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR office hosts SAAPM open house

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Sukie White, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response victim advocate specialist, interacts with guests at the SAPR open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 11, 2023. The DOD promotes Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month to military and civilian communities to prevent sexual assault and foster a culture of education. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea J. Caballero)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Korea
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    SAAPM
    SAAPR

