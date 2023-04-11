Sukie White, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response victim advocate specialist, interacts with guests at the SAPR open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 11, 2023. The DOD promotes Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month to military and civilian communities to prevent sexual assault and foster a culture of education. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea J. Caballero)

This work, SAPR office hosts SAAPM open house [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.