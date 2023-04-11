SAPR office hosts SAAPM open house

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikhail Gordon, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron volunteer victim advocate, gets refreshments at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 11, 2023. The open house highlighted victim advocates and this year’s theme of “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea J. Caballero)

