U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalaia Campbell, 51st Medical Group volunteer victim advocate, poses for a photo during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 12, 2023. Victim advocates provide essential support and care to victims to include support and resources to assist in making informed decisions as they progress through resolution and healing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 04.12.2023
This work, Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.