Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan [Image 4 of 5]

    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corey Bardsley, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron volunteer victim advocate, poses for a photo during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 12, 2023. Victim advocates provide essential support and care to victims to include support and resources to assist in making informed decisions as they progress through resolution and healing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 03:24
    Photo ID: 7748038
    VIRIN: 230412-F-BG120-0043
    Resolution: 4356x2901
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan
    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan
    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan
    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan
    Victim Advocate volunteers are essential to helping Team Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    SAAPM
    SAAPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT