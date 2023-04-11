USS Essex Sailors Win NBSD Soccer Tourney

SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) pose for a photo with a first place trophy for winning a soccer tournament onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 13, 2023. The Essex soccer team was crowned champions after defeating amphibious assault ship USS Boxer’s (LHD 4) soccer team in penalty kicks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

