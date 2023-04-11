Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Win NBSD Soccer Tourney [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Essex Sailors Win NBSD Soccer Tourney

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) celebrate after a game-winning penalty kick during a soccer tournament at Admiral Prout field onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 13, 2023. The Essex soccer team was crowned champions after defeating amphibious assault ship USS Boxer’s (LHD 4) soccer team. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 23:29
    Photo ID: 7747774
    VIRIN: 230413-N-EB193-1122
    Resolution: 4352x3109
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Soccer
    Naval Base San Diego
    Essex
    LHD2
    Admiral Prout Field

