SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) celebrate with the first place trophy after winning a soccer tournament at the Admiral Prout field onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 13, 2023 The Essex soccer team was crowned champions after defeating amphibious assault ship USS Boxer’s (LHD 4) soccer team in penalty kicks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 23:29
|Photo ID:
|7747773
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-EB193-1153
|Resolution:
|3575x2759
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Sailors Win NBSD Soccer Tourney [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
