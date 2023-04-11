Chief Visits MWDs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cassandra Brackett, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, prepares MWD Pito for a training demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2023. With a strong passion and respect for dogs, a MWD handler personally trains their assigned dog in law enforcement, including a variety of different tasks, such as detecting explosives, narcotics, as well as provide security and support during military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

