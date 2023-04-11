Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Visits MWDs [Image 2 of 4]

    Chief Visits MWDs

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cassandra Brackett, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, prepares MWD Pito for a training demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2023. With a strong passion and respect for dogs, a MWD handler personally trains their assigned dog in law enforcement, including a variety of different tasks, such as detecting explosives, narcotics, as well as provide security and support during military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 22:22
    Photo ID: 7747692
    VIRIN: 230417-F-MK545-1106
    Resolution: 4118x6441
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Visits MWDs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MWD
    Misawa
    William Rodriguez

