Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Visits MWDs [Image 1 of 4]

    Chief Visits MWDs

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, receives a bite from military working dog (MWD) Pito during a visit to the 35th Security Forces Squadron MWD unit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2023. MWD handlers provide training to MWDs used in patrol as well as drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 22:22
    Photo ID: 7747691
    VIRIN: 230417-F-MK545-1147
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Visits MWDs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Visits MWDs
    Chief Visits MWDs
    Chief Visits MWDs
    Chief Visits MWDs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MWD
    Misawa
    William Rodriguez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT