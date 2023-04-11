Chief Visits MWDs

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, receives a bite from military working dog (MWD) Pito during a visit to the 35th Security Forces Squadron MWD unit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2023. MWD handlers provide training to MWDs used in patrol as well as drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
