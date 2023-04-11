Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel shoulder boards and pins sit on a silver platter before Lt. Col. Ruben Colon, the incoming 156th Mission Support Group commander, promotion and assumption of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon was promoted to Colonel after over 20 years of service in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 22:11
    Photo ID: 7747674
    VIRIN: 230415-Z-AP021-2001
    Resolution: 7565x5006
    Size: 26.65 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Mission Support Group
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

