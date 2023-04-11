156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, the 156th Mission Support Group commander, center, poses with his family for a photo during the promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon was promoted to Colonel after over 20 years of service in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

