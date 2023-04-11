156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing Honor Guard present the colors during U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ruben Colon, the incoming 156th Mission Support Group commander, promotion and assumption of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon was promoted to Colonel after over 20 years of service in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

