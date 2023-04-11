A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin during Belligerent Badger 23, April 15, 2023. BB23 is a training opportunity for Airmen to rehearse the ability to execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

