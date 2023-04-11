Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belligerent Badger 23

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin during Belligerent Badger 23, April 15, 2023. BB23 is a training opportunity for Airmen to rehearse the ability to execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

