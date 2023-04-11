Sandia Base Elementary School Ground Breaking 4

APS Superintendent, Scott Elder, and Colonel Jonathan Graham, 58th Special Operations Wing Commander, exchange stories after the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Sandia Base Elementary School at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston)

Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Location: KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US