    Sandia Base Elementary School Ground Breaking 3 [Image 3 of 4]

    Sandia Base Elementary School Ground Breaking 3

    KIRTLAND AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Britianie Teston 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    APS Superintendent, Scott Elder, applauds group of Albuquerque Public School board members, New Mexico Congressional Delegates, Sandia Base Elementary School Students and Kirtland Air Force Base representatives as they shovel the inaugural first soil at the Groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston)

    Kirtland Sandia Base Elementary School

