APS Superintendent, Scott Elder, applauds group of Albuquerque Public School board members, New Mexico Congressional Delegates, Sandia Base Elementary School Students and Kirtland Air Force Base representatives as they shovel the inaugural first soil at the Groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7747304
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-CX280-1019
|Resolution:
|6665x4443
|Size:
|17.1 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sandia Base Elementary School Ground Breaking 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Britianie Teston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
