Sandia Base Elementary School Groundbreaking 2

HD Construction table featuring printed cookies for the new Sandia Base Elementary School at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. Each cookie features the design renderings of the final elementary school design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7747303
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-CX280-1035
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.27 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US
