HD Construction table featuring printed cookies for the new Sandia Base Elementary School at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2023. Each cookie features the design renderings of the final elementary school design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston)

Date Taken: 04.18.2023
Location: KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US
This work, Sandia Base Elementary School Groundbreaking 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Britianie Teston