Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 1 - Hey, weren’t you born here? celebrates Month of the Military Child with special guests Mr. Doug Pawlik, Ms. Joni Martin, Ms. Teresa Waterworth, and Ms. Cynthia Howell.

Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

