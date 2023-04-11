Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 1 - Hey, weren’t you born here? celebrates Month of the Military Child with special guests Mr. Doug Pawlik, Ms. Joni Martin, Ms. Teresa Waterworth, and Ms. Cynthia Howell.
    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 17:09
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Podcast Lyster Army Health Clinic

