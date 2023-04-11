Senior Chief Carves Potatoes Into Display Garnishes

230418-N-NX635-2043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Culinary Specialist Ralp Cubangbang, from Zambales, Philippines, carves potatoes into garnishes aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 04.18.2023, by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon