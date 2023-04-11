Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Carves Potatoes Into Display Garnishes [Image 18 of 19]

    Senior Chief Carves Potatoes Into Display Garnishes

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230418-N-NX635-2040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Culinary Specialist Ralp Cubangbang, from Zambales, Philippines, carves potatoes into garnishes for display in the bakery aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7747198
    VIRIN: 230418-N-NX635-2040
    Resolution: 4470x7152
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Chief Carves Potatoes Into Display Garnishes [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Bakery
    Navy
    Potatoes

