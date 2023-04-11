Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command Space Symposium 38 Speaker Series: Delta 15 [Image 2 of 2]

    Space Operations Command Space Symposium 38 Speaker Series: Delta 15

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 15 Commander Col. Stephen Lyon provided a mission brief during the 38th Space Symposium at the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo., April 18, 2023. Lyon discussed DEL 15's mission to provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and support and cyber mission defense, and special mission support to the Joint Task Force-Space Defense and its National Space Defense Center. (US. Space Force photo by SSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 17:43
    Space Operations Command
    Delta 6
    #38SPACE

