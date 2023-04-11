Space Delta 15 Commander Col. Stephen Lyon provided a mission brief during the 38th Space Symposium at the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo., April 18, 2023. Lyon discussed DEL 15's mission to provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and support and cyber mission defense, and special mission support to the Joint Task Force-Space Defense and its National Space Defense Center. (US. Space Force photo by SSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 17:43
|Photo ID:
|7747197
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-FE269-001
|Resolution:
|5873x3908
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Operations Command Space Symposium 38 Speaker Series: Delta 15 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
