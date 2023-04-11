Champ of the Week - Senior Airman Chance Egnor

U.S. Air Force Col. Cory Damon, 6th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, 6th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, right, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chance Egnor, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, during the Champ of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2023. Egnor developed a standardized process guide for the Flight Evaluation Folder review garnering an “excellent” during their most recent inspection. Egnor was also handpicked to be a primary crewmember for Air Combat Command’s Red Flag capstone at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

