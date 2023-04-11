Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the Week - Senior Airman Chance Egnor [Image 1 of 2]

    Champ of the Week - Senior Airman Chance Egnor

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chance Egnor, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, signs his name during the Champ of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2023. Egnor developed a standardized process guide for the Flight Evaluation Folder review garnering an “excellent” during their most recent inspection. Egnor was also handpicked to be a primary crewmember for Air Combat Command’s Red Flag capstone at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    This work, Champ of the Week - Senior Airman Chance Egnor [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Champ of the Week - Senior Airman Chance Egnor
    Champ of the Week - Senior Airman Chance Egnor

    Red Flag
    MacDill
    Air Force
    recognition
    boom operator
    Champ of the Week

