    Belligerent Badger 23 [Image 3 of 3]

    Belligerent Badger 23

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chingshiang Young, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron, helps move pallets of luggage at the Scott Event Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 13, 2023. Belligerent Badger 23 is a two-part exercise to establish an air base in a simulated austere location to execute foundations of Aeromedical Evacuation while testing readiness capabilities for each Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 14:20
    Photo ID: 7746799
    VIRIN: 230412-F-YI895-1213
    Resolution: 3836x2552
    Size: 943.53 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belligerent Badger 23 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

