U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chingshiang Young, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron, helps move pallets of luggage at the Scott Event Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 13, 2023. Belligerent Badger 23 is a two-part exercise to establish an air base in a simulated austere location to execute foundations of Aeromedical Evacuation while testing readiness capabilities for each Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

