Belligerent Badger 23

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Govro, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, works to prepare luggage for transportation in support of Belligerent Badger 2023 at the Scott Event Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 13, 2023. Airmen palletized luggage while Airmen were being medically and administratively processed for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

