70th ISRW Airmen visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

An Airmen assigned to 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing listens to a personal story in the “Tower of Faces” during a tour at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington D.C., April 17, 2023. The "Tower of Faces" exhibit consists of approximately 1,000 reproductions of prewar photographs of Jewish life gathered from more than 100 families. Airmen gained insight of what life was like for Jewish people before, during and after World War II, providing a unique experience tailored to informing them of the details surrounding the Holocaust.

