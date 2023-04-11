Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing read through a “Voices from Auschwitz” book while touring the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington D.C., April 17, 2023. The audio theater provided stories of Auschwitz survivors’ experiences of terror, brutality, and despair within the concentration camps. Airmen gained insight of what life was like for Jewish people before, during and after World War II, providing a unique experience tailored to informing them of the details surrounding the Holocaust.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7746621
|VIRIN:
|230417-F-AE629-1031
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
This work, 70th ISRW Airmen visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
