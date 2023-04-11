Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW Airmen visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum [Image 1 of 6]

    70th ISRW Airmen visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sasha Hammons, 707th Communications Squadron assignments noncommissioned officer in charge, views photos on the “Tower of Faces” at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington D.C., April 17, 2023. Airmen gained insight of what life was like for Jewish people before, during and after World War II, providing a unique experience tailored to informing them of the details surrounding the Holocaust.

    This work, 70th ISRW Airmen visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

