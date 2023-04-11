Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Recognizes Volunteer for Appreciation Week

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    For Volunteer Appreciation Week, we would like to thank Crystal Vincent who volunteers with the Fort Campbell Red Cross. She takes her time to assemble gift bags for new parents and the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Mother Baby unit at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Her tireless devotion to our community makes a difference to all of us who live and work here. From all of us – including Soldiers, Staff, Families, veterans, retirees, and Civilians – we thank you for your service.

