    NAVEUR-NAVAF Holocaust Remembrance Event [Image 8 of 9]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Holocaust Remembrance Event

    ITALY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy (April 18, 2023) Jessica Ursell, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, speaks speaks to Rear Adm. Calvin Foster, Vice Commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet, following a Holocaust Remembrance Event on Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 18, 2023. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

    Remembrance
    Holocaust
    NAVEUR-NAVAF
    Jessica Ursell

