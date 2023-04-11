Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Holocaust Remembrance Event [Image 7 of 9]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Holocaust Remembrance Event

    ITALY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy (April 18, 2023) Members of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa listen as Jessica Ursell, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, speaks about her experiences and childhood during a Holocaust Remembrance Event on Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 18, 2023. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF Holocaust Remembrance Event [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Holocaust
    NAVEUR-NAVAF
    Jessica Ursell

