NAVEUR-NAVAF Holocaust Remembrance Event

Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy (April 18, 2023) Jessica Ursell, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, speaks about her experiences and childhood during a Holocaust Remembrance Event on Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 18, 2023. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

