Carrying the Legacy

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael B. Huntley, an administration specialist with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, partakes in lunch with a Lighthouse Pointe Retirement Home resident in Chesapeake, Virginia, April 17, 2023. To kickoff the Single-Marine Program Days of Service week, Marines visited a local retirement center to provide their undivided attention to veterans and their stories. SMP Days of Service is part of a greater initiative where more than 5,000 volunteers spend more than 18,000 hours in the month of April to assist community needs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|7745778
|VIRIN:
|230417-M-AR474-1007
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
