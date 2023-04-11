Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrying the Legacy [Image 2 of 2]

    Carrying the Legacy

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael B. Huntley, an administration specialist with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, partakes in lunch with a Lighthouse Pointe Retirement Home resident in Chesapeake, Virginia, April 17, 2023. To kickoff the Single-Marine Program Days of Service week, Marines visited a local retirement center to provide their undivided attention to veterans and their stories. SMP Days of Service is part of a greater initiative where more than 5,000 volunteers spend more than 18,000 hours in the month of April to assist community needs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    SMP
    Retirement Home
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

