U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan D. Eclipse, a network administrator with Hampton Roads Detachment, 2nd Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, Marine Corps Cyberspace Command, partakes in lunch with Lighthouse Pointe Retirement Home residents in Chesapeake, Virginia, April 17, 2023. To kickoff the Single-Marine Program Days of Service week, Marines visited a local retirement center to provide their undivided attention to veterans and their stories. SMP Days of Service is part of a greater initiative where more than 5,000 volunteers spend more than 18,000 hours in the month of April to assist community needs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 08:26 Photo ID: 7745777 VIRIN: 230417-M-AR474-1010 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.32 MB Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrying the Legacy [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.