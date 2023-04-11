Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown meets Sweden Maj. Gen. Wikman [Image 4 of 9]

    CSAF Brown meets Sweden Maj. Gen. Wikman

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Maj. Gen. Jonas Wikman, chief of the Swedish Air Force, speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
