Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, second from left, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, speaks with Lt. Col. Matthew Burton, aide-de-camp to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7745757
|VIRIN:
|230417-F-LE393-0215
|Resolution:
|5134x3667
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Van Ovost Pentagon visit, by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT