Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Van Ovost Pentagon visit

    Gen. Van Ovost Pentagon visit

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, second from left, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, speaks with Lt. Col. Matthew Burton, aide-de-camp to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 07:59
    Photo ID: 7745757
    VIRIN: 230417-F-LE393-0215
    Resolution: 5134x3667
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Van Ovost Pentagon visit, by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USAF
    LE393
    USTRANSCOM
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT